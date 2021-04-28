Ever since Eilish revealed she had swapped her neon green and black hair dye for a platinum blonde look, fans suspected it was only a matter of time before she would start sharing new music. The theory was confirmed Tuesday when Eilish revealed concrete details about her sophomore album, titled Happier Than Ever. Now, Eilish is giving fans a taste of the effort’s lead single, “Your Power.”

Sharing a nine-second snippet of the song on social media, Eilish revealed that the track will premiere Thursday morning alongside an official video. Judging by the preview, it seems as though Eilish took a more stripped-down approach to the track, opting to showcase her moving vocals over a simple acoustic guitar. The snippet is taken from the upcoming visual and shows a scenic shot of picturesque mountains.

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

The new song and music video from the forthcoming album “Happier Than Ever” are out tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/cOlOilxpgp — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 28, 2021

Alongside her album announcement Tuesday, Eilish said that she’s overjoyed to finally share new music with her fans. “this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” she wrote. “i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

Watch Eilish’s “Your Power” teaser above.

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.