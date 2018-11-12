Björk Announces ‘Cornucopia,’ Her ‘Most Elaborate Stage Concert Yet’

Getty Image

Icelandic pop legend Björk has announced that she will be premiering a new live show, called Cornucopia in New York next year. Björk is assembling an all-star team for her residency — Cornucopia will feature an all-female Icelandic flute ensemble, a harpist and percussionist, direction from Tony Award-winner John Tiffany, and costume and set design from industry icons Iris Van Herpen and Chloe Lamford.

Cornucopia will premiere at The Shed, a new performing arts venue opening in New York City’s Hudson Yards neighborhood. In a press statement, Björk called Cornucopia “my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.” The singer hasn’t shared specific dates or ticketing information yet, but more details will be announced by the end of the year. Members of The Shed (“Shed Movers”) will get early access to tickets, and the $10 membership fee goes toward supporting local artists.

Björk also hasn’t announced what material she’ll be playing at the Cornucopia shows. Her last record, Utopia, was released in 2017, but she’s got a massive back catalog and career that spans nearly four decades — so quite a few set list options.

