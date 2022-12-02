Björk’s 10th album, Fossora, came out in September and the premier avant gardist said she made it for, “People who are making clubs in their living room.” But the song “Sorrowful Soil,” is anything but club music. It’s an enchanting homage to her mother that Björk says is her take on “funeral-music.”

Now in the new video, directed by Viðar Logi, Björk sings from atop an erupting volcano. The Icelandic volcano, Fagradalsfjall, on the Reykjanes peninsula, was dormant for 6,000 years until 2021. It’s an impactful place for Björk to sing the impassioned tune and the visuals are stunning.

Watch the video for “Sorrowful Soil” above and read a statement about the song from Björk below.