Since the last time Blackpink went on tour, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have all released solo projects. But the K-pop quartet are getting back together for a 2025-2026 global trek, dubbed the Deadline World Tour.

On Friday (May 23), Blackpink released a teaser promoting the all-stadium tour, which kicks off in South Korea in July before making its way to North America, Europe, and then back to Asia. The 30-second video shows the word “Deadline” emerging from a pile of pink glitter.

Could “Deadline” also be the name of a new Blackpink album? It’s too early to say, but Lisa did recently reveal that “we were in the studio a few days ago. We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

You can watch the promo above, and check out Blackpink’s tour dates below.