Blackpink Announce They Will Be Releasing New Music In August

Blackpink have been teasing their return for quite a bit this year, telling interviewers that they were preparing for their return and planning a tour. Today, YG Entertainment has finally announced the group’s return, which will happen this summer. New music will come in August; they’re currently in the final stages of recording an album.

“A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” YG Entertainment said in a statement. “On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

The group’s last studio album was the eclectic 2020 LP The Album, whose video for “How You Like That” set the record for the biggest video premiere ever on the platform after 1.65 million people tuned in to the clip’s YouTube premiere. Shortly after, they broke another record: They became the most subscribed artist on YouTube, surpassing Justin Bieber with a total of 65.2 million subscribers, only five years and three months after they launched their official channel. Their long-awaited comeback is sure to be met with waves of excitement and enthusiasm.