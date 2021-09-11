Blackpink broke multiple records with their sophomore album, which was simply called The Album. The full-length effort arrived last October, and since then, the group has continued to impressive performances and videos as well as individual releases from members like Rosé and Lisa. Now they’ve broken yet another record: They became the most subscribed artist on YouTube, surpassing Justin Bieber with a total of 65.2 million subscribers.

The South Korean group broke the record in rather quick fashion: It was only five years and three months ago that they launched their official YouTube channel. (Meanwhile, Bieber’s channel was launched 14 years and nine months ago.) The release of Lisa’s solo single, “Lalisa,” seemed to help propel the group towards the new record. The song was released alongside another track, “Money,” which gave fans a diverse taste of what she has to offer as a solo act.

Blackpink’s brand new record comes after they celebrated five years of being a group with the film BLACKPINK The Movie. They also teased a project entitled 4+1 to celebrate the big anniversary. As for the members’ solo work, Rosé continues to progress, having recently released covers of Paramore’s “The Only Exception” and Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”