In April of 2019, Blackpink dropped “Kill This Love,” and they haven’t shared a new single since then (although they feature of Lady Gaga’s new album). That changed this morning, though, when the Korean group finally shared a new song, “How You Like That.”

The numbers make it clear how eagerly anticipated their return was: 1.65 million people tuned in to the clip’s YouTube premiere this morning, which set the record for the biggest video premiere ever on the platform. As of this post, the video has about 25 million views, around five hours after its debut.

As for the song itself, it begins as a swelling pop ballad before transforming into a bouncy hip-hop track. Blackpink’s Jisoo said of the single at a press conference, “This might seem large-scale, but I want to deliver a positive and hopeful message. We sang to give the message of not being daunted by dark situations and to not lose the confidence and strength to stand up again.”

The group also had another strong premiere today: They just created their first dedicated Twitter account (having previously only had a Twitter presence via the @ygofficialblink account), and in under six hours since their first tweet on @BLACKPINK, the account already has over 442,000.

Watch the “How You Like That” video above.