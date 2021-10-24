As it becomes more clear than ever that climate change is one of the great crises facing us right now, plenty of musicians and artists are banding together to do their part to raise awareness. Blackpink are one, joining the Dear Earth special to let their fans know exactly where they stand when it comes to climate change. Dear Earth is “an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to slow climate change. Sprinkled with musical performances, Dear Earth also contains well-known climate activists, creators, and celebs who will all share ways to make our lives more sustainable.”

For their performance during the special, Blackpink appeared in a glass box decorated to look like a normal living room, but throughout the performance special effects changed the backdrop outside their stage to project all different natural landscapes, emphasizing the beauty of the planet and the stakes for what we’re trying to save. Since releasing their official debut full-length, The Album, last year, Blackpink also performed another epic livestream with Youtube called “The Show.” Since Covid-19 has interferred with touring plans for most artists, live performances and virtual shows have been a safer bet of late.

Check out their rendition of “Stay” above.