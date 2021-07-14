It’s been almost exactly five years since K-pop supergroup Blackpink first appeared on the scene with their debut single. At the time, the four-piece group had no way of knowing they were about to become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and smash numerous streaming records. As a way to reflect on their tremendous rise to fame, Blackpink share an official trailer for their upcoming documentary Blackpink The Movie.

The new trailer, clocking in at just over one minute, shows some behind-the-scenes footage of several of their showstopping concerts. As the Blackpink women describe their experience with stardom in Korean, clips of their live performances play out, including scenes from their recent 2021 livestream The Show. The trailer then comes to a close with footage of Blackpink member Lisa tearfully thanking fans for all their support over the years. Blackpink The Movie is set to debut in theaters on August 4, the same day the group made their debut five years earlier.

While Blackpink is celebrating half a decade a as a group, several of their members are currently pivoting to a solo career. Lisa is rumored to have an upcoming collaboration with famed EDM producer DJ Snake while Rosé has been promoting her two 2021 solo singles “On The Ground” and “Gone.”

Watch the Blackpink The Movie trailer above.