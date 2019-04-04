Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Korean pop girl group Blackpink are releasing their new EP Kill This Love tomorrow. Today, ahead of the release, Blackpink have shared the EP’s title track (and a corresponding video). “Kill This Love” is a bilingual banger featuring anthemic group vocals and a hook-y, infectiously catchy chorus.

Directed by veteran director Hyun Seung Seo, the visuals for the song are bright and striking. K-pop videos are known for their high production values, and Blackpink elevate the already great song with seriously impressive choreography and visual direction.

Kill This Love arrives just in time for Blackpink’s massive American takeover. Blackpink will make Coachella history as the first K-pop girl group to play the Indio, California festival, and they’re following it up with some US and European arena dates. Check out their itinerary below, and watch the video for “Kill This Love” above.

04/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/24 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

04/27 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

05/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

05/08 – Fort Worth, TX @ CC Arena

05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/22 – London, UK @ SSE Arena

05/24 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris

05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi