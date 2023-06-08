Jennie is already a K-pop star thanks to her work in Blackpink, and now she’s starting her journey as an actor with her role in the new HBO series The Idol. In a new interview, she spoke about some aspects of being on the show, including the tight schedule she was under to learn some choreography.

In a brief interview video shared by Max on YouTube yesterday (June 7), Jennie noted, “I didn’t have a lot of time to learn the choreo for the dance scenes. Thankfully, I do this all the time, so it came naturally to me.”

She also spoke about working with Lily-Rose Depp, saying, “It was amazing. I’m so lucky to have worked with someone that I’ve known for a long time, and she’s a superstar and I’m just so lucky. I had so much fun.”

Jennie also laid out what it takes to be a pop star: “To be a pop star, I think: perseverance and determination.” Elsewhere, she talked about how it feels to be at the Cannes film festival (“I’m very honored and overwhelmed”), one item she brings with her everywhere (“My own pillow”), and what she wants the world to know about her (“That this is just the beginning [laughs]”).

