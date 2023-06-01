Blackpink’s Jennie has had a busy week so far, as the pop star is gearing up for the world to see her act in the season premiere of HBO’s The Idol. This hasn’t stopped her from slowing down either.

Jennie made an appearance at the Chanel 2022-23 Métiers d’art collection showcase in Japan today. She was previously named a Chanel ambassador in March of 2021 as the face of the Coco Crush jewelry collection.

While stopping by, she also gave a truly special performance, by covering Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” a take on Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon,” and her solo teaser, “You & Me,” according to Rolling Stone.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my actual personality into music for my solo stuff later on,” the star previously told the publication. “For example, I’m curious about what kind of vocals I’m capable of. [In the trainee days,] I used to practice with R&B and more soulful songs. I like mellow, quiet music, too. I want to try a lot of different things.”

As expected, fans are loving Jennie’s spin. “Always remember that she’s not just a rapper, she’s a vocalist too,” one wrote. Others are hoping that she’ll be releasing new solo material soon.

Check out Jennie’s cover of Roberta Flack’s classic hit above.