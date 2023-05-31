Blackpink’s Jennie is prepping for the streaming premiere of her role in HBO’s upcoming series, The Idol, which airs this coming Sunday (June 4).

Although the series has been met with controversy for its explicit scenes and alleged behavior from creator Sam Levinson in a Rolling Stone piece, the pop star is still expressing her excitement about the project.

Specifically, in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Jennie noted that her co-star, the show’s lead, Lily-Rose Depp, helped her feel more comfortable on the set.

“It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” Jennie said. “It was like, breaking a wall for me. She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there. She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

She also spoke a bit about Levinson and why she thought she was a fit for the show.

“The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role,” she added. “It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

Fans of Jennie will only have to wait a few more days to see her shine with new acting skills and learn more about her role in The Idol.