Blackpink has been making their mark as a group for years now, culminating in the release of their debut full-length project, The Album last year. But as the group gains ground in the mainstream, individual members are also releasing new music and making a name for themselves as well. Probably the most impactful of those solo members right now is Rosé, who debuted two single songs back in March. “On The Ground” was the standout of the two, accompanied by the B-side, “Gone Gone,” but it was “On The Ground” that inspired people like Brie Larson to try their own rendition.

Now, the tables have turned and its Rosé who is doing the covering. Eventually joined by Onew of the four-piece group Shinee and Lee Suhyun of, AKMU, a sibling duo, the Blackpink member began an incredible rendition of Alicia Key’s classic hit “If I Ain’t Got You” for a South Korean variety show called The Sea Of Hope. The singers perform in front of a live audience and against the sparkling backdrop of the ocean, bringing the show’s title into clear focus. Later in the show, Rosé also joined Onew to cover Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat’s duet “Lucky.” Check out the Alicia Keys cover above, and the “Lucky” rendition below.