Four-member K-pop supergroup Blackpink have taken the US by storm in the last several years. They performed at Coachella, became the first-ever Korean girl group to sell a million copies of their LP, and collaborated with celebrities like Selena Gomez. But along with their collective success, several members are breaking off to work on solo music.

Blackpink member Rosé made her solo debut several months ago with two very different singles, the pumped-up “On The Ground” and the tender ballad “Gone.” This week, Rosé flexed her impressive vocal range by paying homage to another artist who has recently started a solo project: Paramore’s Hayley Williams. The Blackpink member offered a stripped-down cover of Paramore’s Brand New Eyes love song “The Only Exception.”

Rosé debuted the song on a recent episode of Sea Of Hope, a South Korean variety show which invites celebrities to showcase their favorite music, recipes, and drinks at a seaside bar. Armed with an acoustic guitar, Rosé took the opportunity to show off her moving voice, delivering a faithful rendition of the song with the help of a rhythm guitar behind her.

Watch Rosé’s “The Only Exception” cover above.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.