We are just over a week away from Blackpink‘s sophomore album, Born Pink. Ahead of the album, the ladies of the K-pop group have already delivered a fantastic visual for the lead single, “Pink Venom,” as well as an iconic performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Not to mention, the members are killing it as a group, and as individuals. Last month, Blackpink member Lisa took home the Best K-Pop moonperson for her song “Lalisa” at the VMAs. Also member Jennie will have a role on HBO’s upcoming series, The Idol.

Today, Blackpink took to social media to reveal the tracklist for Born Pink, which will feature “Pink Venom,” as well as “Shut Down,” which they have deemed the “title track” of the album.

Members Jisoo and Rosé are credited as co-writers on the track “Yeah Yeah Yeah.” Teddy Sinclair, formerly known as Natalia Kills, co-wrote and co-produced a song called “The Happiest Girl,” along with her husband, Willy Sinclair. While their debut album, The Album boasted collaborations with Selena Gomez and Cardi B, Born Pink doesn’t appear to have any features by other artists.

Check out the “Born Pink” tracklist below.

1. “Pink Venom”

2. “Shut Down”

3. “Typa Girl”

4. “Yeah Yeah Yeah”

5. “Hard to Love”

6. “The Happiest Girl”

7. “Tally”

8. “Ready For Love”

Born Pink is out 9/16 via YG Entertainment and Interscope. Pre-save it here.