Blackpink has been at the forefront of music for most of the year as the group’s 2020 return left fans beyond excited for a full-length project from them. Supporters of teh group got just what they wanted in early October as they shared their official debut release, The Album. It arrived with them fully solidifying their presence on American soil with appearances on The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Now, Blackpink aims to bring their fans from all over the world together for a livestream YouTube event set to occur at the end of the month.

The group will take their talents to YouTube for “The Show,” a livestream event that the group has labeled as the “first of its kind.” “We wanted to end the year with something very special for our Blinks who have been waiting so patiently for us,” Blackpink said in a statement according to Consequence Of Sound. “We hope everyone can comfortably enjoy our first-ever livestream concert THE SHOW at home and hopefully join in on some special perks we’ve prepared for those who join our channel. Overall we’re super excited to share this fun moment with our blinks and we can’t wait till THE SHOW.”

Tickets for the events come in two tiers. The first set of tickets is classified as “standard” and grants access to the livestream, a broadcast, and custom emojis for the price of $29.99. The “plus” set of tickets includes behind the scenes content as well as everything in the standard package for $39.99.

Fans can watch a trailer for The Show in the video above.