Blake Lively is one of the biggest celebrity Taylor Swift fans out there. She directed the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, they watched the Super Bowl together, and Swift is even the godparent to her kids (one of whom makes a cameo in the opening seconds of “Gorgeous”). But Lively is also a huge fan of Britney Spears, and the actress not only recreated one of the singer’s iconic looks on Monday, she wore literally the same outfit.

Lively walked the red carpet for her new movie It Ends With Us in the vintage Versace dress that the “Toxic” singer wore in 2002. “It is Britney’s actual dress,” she told People. “It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it’s on me. I feel so lucky!” Lively is right: it belongs in a museum (Ryan Reynolds better not get any ideas about playing Indiana Jones).

Lively also showed her appreciation for Spears in an Instagram Story. “Todays mood. The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories,” she wrote above a photo of Spears wearing the dress. “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories.”

It Ends With Us is out in theaters on August 9.