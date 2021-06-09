Bleachers are back in a big way. In one of the best bits of news so far this year, Jack Antonoff announced the return of his band with a third full-length album, Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, coming this July. Along with another new single, “Stop Making This Hurt” — which follows up earlier tracks “Chinatown” and “45” released back in 2020 — the band recently performed another new track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “How Dare You Want More.”

Today they’re officially sharing the song, along with a live video of Jack that was filmed while the song was being recording, including some of the live takes that made it into the final version. Like “Stop Making This Hurt,” the newer single gets a huge dose of saxophone for a jazzy, Springsteen-ian feel, even if the lyrics themselves are a bit more morose. Typical Bleachers winning formula right there.

Check out that video above, and also keep an eye on the developing story that is Jack requesting Stubhub disallow price-gouging on tickets for their upcoming tour. His suggestion? If the platform can’t enforce that, then at least donate some of the markup to Ally Coalition. Honestly it’s a little strange more artists aren’t speaking up about the state of ticket resell scam…. kudos to Antonoff for saying something.

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is out 7/30 via RCA. Pre-order it here.