Blessd is breaking new ground for Warner Music Latina. Today (October 4), the rising Colombian singer released the virtual reality music video for “Quién TV” through Meta Horizon Worlds.

Blessd is part of a new wave of reggaeton artists from Medellín who are following in the footsteps of J Balvin, Maluma, and Karol G. Since the release of his debut album, last year’s Hecho En Medellín, he’s scored a number of global hits. Among those are hits are his anthem to his hometown, “Medallo,” which has amassed over 316 million streams on Spotify, and the alluring “Quién TV” that has over 57 million views on YouTube.

For his first foray into the virtual reality world, Blessd developed another video for “Quién TV” with Warner Music Latina, Meta, NSpire Create Labs, and Merc. Holdings Inc. While flirting over text, Blessd is invited to see the girl that he’s interested in at her home in Meta Horizon Worlds. After a Meta Quest 2 headset magically appears, he puts it on and is transported into Meta Horizon Worlds. His virtual avatar noticeably sports Blessd’s signature blue hair. The VR video marks a first for his record label, Warner Music Latina.

A two-dimension version of Blessd’s virtual “Quién TV” is now streaming on his Facebook page. Blessd recently teamed up with another one of Medellín’s rising stars, Ryan Castro, for his new single “Fumando.”

Blessd is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.