One state has crowned its official Queen Of Christmas. According to News Channel 5 on December 2, elected officials in Tennessee declared Brenda Lee’s record “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” the state’s official holiday song.

In a ceremony held inside of the Tennessee State Capitol building, Lee humbly accepted the acknowledgement. “This is a wonderful, wonderful honor,” she said. “I thank everybody for staying with me for all these years and for supporting my career and being my friends.”

To address the proclamation’s passing (nearly unanimously), Representative Jason Powell announced the body’s decision to the crowd, saying: “We officially have made ‘Rockin Around The Christmas Tree’ the holiday song in the state of Tennessee.”

Rep. Powell wasn’t the only official present for the ceremony. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee also delivered an impromptu speech. “What a blessing you’ve been to this state,” he said. “People love you, and you know you’re a beloved treasure for this state. This is just a small way to actually forever honor what you’ve been and your contributions for this state.”

With Christmas Day a few weeks away, lovers of the festive tune wonder if the track will reclaim the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. So, far Shaboozey, Tyler, The Creator and Kendrick Lamar have held tightly to the coveted slot. They’ve even edged out Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” But still, supporters are hoping for a holiday miracle.