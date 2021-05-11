With their debut 2020 LP The Album, Blackpink broke records, turned heads, and took the world by storm. But in 2021, some of the K-pop group’s members are trying out their solo careers. Blackpink’s Rosé was praised earlier this year when she ushered in a new era with her debut single “On The Ground.” The single was electric and catchy, and apparently made Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson a big fan.

Larson decided to show Rosé’s music some love Monday by sharing a video of her performing a stripped-down rendition of “On The Ground.” Seated on her bed and armed with an unplugged electric guitar, Larson showcased her impressive vocal range with the cover. “A little ROSÉ magic for you,” she wrote alongside the clip.

A little ROSÉ magic for you. pic.twitter.com/17CoWyCDPA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 10, 2021

Previously speaking about her solo work, Rosé told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that pivoting away from Blackpink was a “big step” in her career:

“It was definitely a big step for me. Just the fact that I started my career as Blackpink with all of my girls always there to support me. Having to do everything on my own was a big challenge to me and that was something that I was going to have to learn throughout the process. I always had in the back of my head that I would one day have a song of my own.”

In other Blackpink news, it looks like member Lisa may also be gearing up for some solo music. Over the weekend, French hit maker DJ Snake revealed in a series of since-deleted tweets that he’s working on a track with Lisa. The record producer mentioned that their collaborative song is already done, so it may be released sooner rather than later.

Watch Brie Larson cover Rosé’s “On The Ground” above.