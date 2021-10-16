As she’s done often the last couple of years, Britney Spears recently used her Instagram page to speak about her conservatorship. Last month, a judge suspended her father Jamie Spears from the role, and in a lengthy post, the singer opened up about her fears for the future.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake !!!” she wrote in the caption under a photo of fully-decorated Christmas tree. She also spoke about some of the things that “scare” her, like paparazzi following her outside an elementary school. “It’s like they want me to do something crazy,” Britney added. Spears added that she’ll have to “do things a little differently from now on.”

This comes after she criticized her family and thanked her lawyer Matthew Rosengart following her father’s suspension. “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*ck with you !!!!” she wrote. “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life !!!!”

You can view the post from Britney above.