Britney Spears Criticizes Her Family While Thanking Her New Lawyer For Helping To Change Her Life

While Britney Spears’ conservatorship isn’t over yet, significant progress has been made in freeing her from it: A week ago, her father Jamie was removed as Spears’ conservator. Spears has been vocal about the situation on social media lately, and yesterday, she took some time to both throw some shots at her family and some praise at her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.

Spears took to Instagram to share an image of an underwater scene, featuring one woman encountering another. She explained the image, “his picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister !!!!”

She then went on to write about how her family treated her during her conservatorship, saying, “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!! If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*ck with you !!!!”

She concluded by praising Rosengart, writing, “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life !!!!”

