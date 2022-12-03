Britney Spears Once Upon A Time 2019
Britney Spears Uses Her Birthday To Confuse Fans With A Kind Post About Her Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears is ringing in her birthday today with an… interesting post that is confusing even the most devoted fans. Instead of posting selfies or dancing around her living room, Spears shared some photos of her notably estranged sister, Jamie Lynn, with a positive message.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you,” Spears wrote. “Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!”

Needless to say, it immediately caught fans’ attention. Britney and Jamie Lynn have frequently gone back and forth after the dissolution of her conservatorship. After Jamie Lynn used Britney heavily for the press cycle of her touted tell-all memoir, the pop star fired back. “Please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!!” Britney previously captioned a January post.

She also sent a cease-and-desist to her sister following Jamie’s press appearances. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” the legal document read.

In the months following, Britney and Jamie Lynn’s interactions have been limited… Until now. Whether you believe she was hacked or the two made amends, something clearly happened behind the scenes. She’s also followed the post with a number of other Instagram uploads, including comparing herself to Jessica Simpson and a video of a Christmas tree.

Continue scrolling for some Britney Spears fan reactions about her latest post.

