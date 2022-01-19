Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn are currently embroiled in a social media confrontation about Jamie Lynn’s forthcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Jamie Lynn’s book details growing up on the heels of Britney’s global fame, her acting career, relationship to her parents, and her experience becoming pregnant at age 16. But there are also apparently a few stories about Britney in the book, and the singer isn’t happy about it. Not only did Britney say she should have “slapped” Jamie Lynn in the face, but she’s now reportedly taking legal action.

According to documents obtained by Variety, Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sent Jamie Lynn a cease and desist letter on the singer’s behalf. The letter pertains to Jamie Lynn’s memoir, calling its claims “misleading” and “outrageous.” “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter states.

Rosengart goes on to write that Britney has no plans to actually read the book, but the singer believes Jamie Lynn’s words exploit her past:

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she. You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father. In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.'”

The letter continues to make claims about Jamie Lynn’s “fantastical grievances:”

“As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else. Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory. […] Michelle Obama famously said, ‘When they go low, we go high,’ and to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being. You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

