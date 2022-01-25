At the moment, Britney Spears is enjoying an escape in Maui, Hawaii, but one thing she hasn’t been able to get away from on her trip is the paparazzi. Her two latest posts from the trip have accomplished at least two things: showing off some skin and giving the paparazzi a piece of her mind.

Spears’ posts compile photos and videos from the trip, many of which feature Spears donning a skin-bearing string bikini as she soaks up the sun. In one post, she calls her purple hair “absolutely horrible” and notes that she hasn’t been feeling well recently before continuing, “I’ve done so well trying to fight feeling sick by doing THE RIGHT thing and it just sucks !!! Paps still show pics of me on the balcony with fat rolls !!!! The media has always been hateful to me !!! I know my body is not perfect by any means but I also know I definitely don’t look like that.”

In another post shared shortly after, Spears describes her health further and continues, “I wake up and my body is so little yet the war dog media hiding outside my room put me on defense just like they always have … so if you’re outside my room trying to get another cheap shot of me … please go f*ck yourself and leave me alone !!!! I should be able to run around naked if I choose to … Have a good day folks !!! I will say I am grateful for the food in Maui and this cool hotel … I just wish the sneaky paps would f*ck off. Pss … Aloha although the paps are horrible, Maui is absolutely pure magic … Thank you dear Jesus for this magical place.”

This follows a similar incident from this past summer, when Spears was bothered by paparazzi in Maui and told them via Instagram, “kindly F*CK YOU AND F*CK OFF.”

Check out Spears’ posts below.