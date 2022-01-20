Britney Spears’ long-standing conservatorship was officially terminated back in September, but there are still a few legal loose ends related to that arrangement that still need to be tied up. Yesterday, Spears took another step closer to fully reclaiming her independence, as Rolling Stone reports that a judge ruled Spears will regain control over her fortune, which consists of an estimated $60 million in assets.

Furthermore, there will also be an evidentiary hearing will take place “before the court closes the books on Britney’s recently terminated conservatorship and all its pending requests for outstanding payments” from Jamie Spears. The arguments in the Wednesday hearing reportedly “devolved into shouting matches,” after which Judge Brenda Penny set a follow-up hearing for July 27.

Britney has expressed her gratitude for her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, writing on Instagram in October, “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life !!!!”

Speaking of social media, Britney has been more open than ever on Instagram and Twitter in recent days. This has mostly been related to her spat with sister Jamie Lynn, which boiled over yesterday when an enraged Britney accused Jamie Lynn of treating their mother poorly and wrote, “F*ck you Jamie Lynn !!!!“