There’s a lot going on in Britney Spears’ life right now (to put it lightly), so it’d be understandable for her to want an escape. Sure enough, she went ahead and made a couple of them. Last week, she revealed on her Instagram that she was vacationing in Maui, then yesterday, she told her followers that she decided to quickly fly out to Maui once again. So far, unfortunately, it seems like her second trip isn’t as peaceful as her first: Yesterday, she shared a charged message directed at paparazzi who are following her. She’s so annoyed, in fact, that she went ahead and told them to “kindly F*CK YOU AND F*CK OFF.”

Spears made the proclamation in an Instagram post. In the caption of her video, she wrote, “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture … but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing !!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F*CK YOU AND F*CK OFF [lip emojis] !!!!”

As for the video, it makes similar points, but with the added bonus of being set to Lily Allen’s ‘F*ck You.’

This all comes amid recent news from other members of the Spears family: Jamie Lynn spoke out in support of her sister and Jamie insists he’s not the one intruding upon his daughter’s personal freedoms.