Britney Spears’ Instagram followers got an eyeful yesterday when Spears shared a close-up photo of her breasts (concealed by a bra instead of her hands like last time). The post wasn’t just an opportunity to show off some skin, though, as Spears used the photo to introduce some thoughts on breastfeeding, womanhood, and what her father Jamie told her on the first day of her conservatorship.
Spears started her lengthy post with a story about how much milk she produced while breastfeeding, which transitioned into her writing about how she got to hold a baby in Maui, an experience that brought her back to her days of early motherhood.
That got her to addressing her father, saying:
“I think beneath it all women have a ground breaking way of knowing when it comes to babies … but kids … now that gets tricky … I mean TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS !!! You know when they become clever little sh*ts … I actually think my dad always played the kid as his role … I mean the first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget !!! He said sit down in that chair … we’re going to have a talk … He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me … I was never the same … but oh geez !!!! 13 years later and I say damn I got through it !!!!”
She added later in the post, “I mean if someone asks me … if I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record … What the hell do you think would have said ???? Not NO BUT HELL NO !!! Everything happens for a reason … I’m not so sure about that.”
Find Spears’ post below.
“Okay … so I breast fed my 2 boys … like a freaking milk factory !!! I had literally 6 full bottles pumped out and ready to go at all times beside me as I was breast feeding because I never wanted my babies to go hungry !!! I was always spraying out and leaking because I was so full of milk and it kind of hurt my boobs !!! They got so full so I was like ‘hey I will make a milk factory in my living room’ and guess what . .. I did !!! I had my breast milk in literally 12 bottles at one point !!! Anyways I was in Maui and this new mom let me hold her 2 month old baby !!! I was extremely surprised because she was so small!!!! I held the baby for an hour as we talked and I guess as women our bodies hold memory because it was like my back came out and instinctive came back … it was immediate !!!
I had my boys back to back so I remember how strong my back had to be holding them when at one point I had 40 cars of paps on my tail !!! The strength you can hold is unbelievable when you are a mom !!! Four years after my children were born I was on tour changing in my quick change room and milk started coming out of my breast !!! Like a lot … I couldn’t understand because there were no babies nearby and usually if that happens which is extremely rare it’s because your body connects to another human being …
Anyways … the baby I held was so adorable and she tried to talk to me by mouthing words but there was no sound !!! I think beneath it all women have a ground breaking way of knowing when it comes to babies … but kids … now that gets tricky … I mean TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS !!! You know when they become clever little sh*ts … I actually think my dad always played the kid as his role … I mean the first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget !!! He said sit down in that chair … we’re going to have a talk … He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me … I was never the same … but oh geez !!!! 13 years later and I say damn I got through it !!!! I miss the deep angst of living in secret though .. I was so alive !!!!
Anyways … as time goes by and I look at my body … I still have the same boobs but a little bit wiser now !!! So call it what you want … happy, glad, mad, ugly, pretty, bad, good … They are all just motherf*cking words … here I am doing just that but it’s to make sense out of something I mean if someone asks me … if I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record … What the hell do you think would have said ???? Not NO BUT HELL NO !!!
Everything happens for a reason … I’m not so sure about that … what game do you play where you don’t use words ??? A game of chess & as in CHEST !!!! It’s a man’s game !!! Pretty hard right ??? What women dare to threaten a man’s world !!! Lol so funny right … Just words … if you check out my chest it could kind of pass for a baby’s ass so go ahead and kiss it … while you’re at it, don’t forget I’m a b*tch, I’m a lover, I’m a child, I’m a mother, I’m a sinner, I’m a saint, I do not feel ashamed, I’m your hell, I’m your dream, I’m nothing in between … I know you wouldn’t want it any other way …. Who wants to play ??? What’s your name ??? Where are we going ??? Where are you from ??? Let’s go !!! Oh and F*CK YOU TOO !!! Pssss TAKE ME BACK LOL ????? LOL – It’s more like F*CK YOU UNTIL THE DAY I DIE !!!!”