Britney Spears’ Instagram followers got an eyeful yesterday when Spears shared a close-up photo of her breasts (concealed by a bra instead of her hands like last time). The post wasn’t just an opportunity to show off some skin, though, as Spears used the photo to introduce some thoughts on breastfeeding, womanhood, and what her father Jamie told her on the first day of her conservatorship.

Spears started her lengthy post with a story about how much milk she produced while breastfeeding, which transitioned into her writing about how she got to hold a baby in Maui, an experience that brought her back to her days of early motherhood.

That got her to addressing her father, saying:

“I think beneath it all women have a ground breaking way of knowing when it comes to babies … but kids … now that gets tricky … I mean TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS !!! You know when they become clever little sh*ts … I actually think my dad always played the kid as his role … I mean the first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget !!! He said sit down in that chair … we’re going to have a talk … He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me … I was never the same … but oh geez !!!! 13 years later and I say damn I got through it !!!!”

She added later in the post, “I mean if someone asks me … if I told you when you were 17 that 9 years from now your dad is going to take over your whole career if you do this record … What the hell do you think would have said ???? Not NO BUT HELL NO !!! Everything happens for a reason … I’m not so sure about that.”

Find Spears’ post below.