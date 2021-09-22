Updates about Britney Spears’ conservatorship have been dominating the news in recent months, and with her father stepping down from his role as co-conservator and filing a petition to end the legal arrangement, many are hopeful that #FreeBritney’s mission will eventually become a reality. It now looks like Spears’ freedom could come sooner rather seeing as her lawyer has reportedly filed official court documents seeking an end to the singer’s conservatorship this fall.

According to a report from TMZ, Matthew Rosengart, Spears’ personal attorney, is looking to expedite an end to the singer’s legal situation. In new court documents, Rosengart claims there have been a change in circumstances that should allow Spears to have complete control over her life. The fact she was able to select her own lawyer, Rosengart says, means she has the “capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice.”

The newly filed court documents also reportedly mention Jamie Spears’ recent statements on the matter. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance,” the documents state. Spears herself asks for a “termination plan” to be put in place that will act as a guide to end her conservatorship.

Spears does have a court date set for next week that will discuss her father’s removal as her co-conservator, something Rosengart claims should be done immediately. The attorney gave a list of reasons why Jamie should no longer have control over Spears’ finances, saying he has no background in finance or economics and has a history of problems with managing his own money. “The Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her by her father so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored,” Rosengart said.