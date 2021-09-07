After thirteen long years, Britney Spears’ conservatorship could finally come to an end in the new future. A new report from NBC News revealed the singer’s father recently filed a petition with the court to bring the conservatorship to an end. In a petition filed to Los Angeles’ Superior Court, Jamie stated that his daughter “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

In the petition, Britney’s father adds that his daughter’s circumstances have changed to such a point that “grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.” The filing is a huge victory for the singer, who spent the past two years fighting to remove her father as conservator of her estate. If she and her recently-hired lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, were able to accomplish this, filing to end the conservatorship altogether, which she’s labeled as “abusive” and restrictive to her desired lifestyle, would have been the next step for Britney and her team.

The move from Jamie could be a result of recent accusations that Britney made against him. At the end of August, she accused her father of extorting her ahead of his possible removal as conservator. Britney’s team requested that Jamie step down from his position or have him suspended from the role starting on September 29 if he refused to resign.