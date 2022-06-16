Every now and then, Britney Spears surprises fans by deactivating her Instagram account. Well, she did it again, as her Instagram account is not currently accessible. The first tweets of fans noticing Spears’ Instagram deactivation started popping up today at around 12:45 p.m. ET.

It’s not currently clear why Spears has decided to take her Instagram offline, although it’s possible she has a similar mindset to when she and now-husband Sam Asghari got engaged: In September 2021, Spears explained via Twitter, “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.”

Spears’ latest deactivation comes shortly after her June 9 wedding. Following the ceremony, Spears shared multiple gleeful posts about her big day. A few days after that, she took some time to address her brother Bryan Spears and rumors that he was invited to the wedding, writing, “You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ??? […] I know you’re my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me. […] GO F*CK YOURSELF Bryan – F*ck you [middle finger emoji] …”

Meanwhile, on a potentially relevant note, in April, Spears expressed her discontent with some ways in which online life has changed the world, writing on Instagram, “I’m sharing this because we all seem to alienate behind our phones and computers … I’ve never opened a computer my whole life … just a phone. […] I say all this but I will probably buy a computer today !!!”