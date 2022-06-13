Towards the end of last week, reports surfaced that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were getting married. Those reports were quickly confirmed to be true when photos from the event surfaced (and when Spears’ ex-husband tried to crash the ceremony). Now, Spears herself has offered her thoughts on the big day and naturally, she’s over the moon.

She posted about the wedding and reception — both of which took place on Thursday, June 9 — on many occasions over the weekend. In the most overarching of the posts, Spears wrote:

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day !!! I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together … the crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!! The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!! [Drew Barrymore] my girl crush and [Selena Gomez] who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed [Madonna] again [winking emojis] and we danced into the night with [Paris Hilton] … Thank you [Donatella Versace] for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful … Thank you also to [Stephanie Gottlieb] [Charlotte Tilbury] and [Sofia Tilbury] for my jewelry and makeup !!! I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! [Asghari] I LOVE YOU !!!”

In another post, Spears declared, “Fairytales are real.”

Find Spears’ wedding posts below. Asghari shared a couple of his own posts, too, so find those below as well.