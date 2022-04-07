Britney Spears is clearly an active phone user based on how active she is on Instagram. When it comes to computers, though, it looks like she’s not as experienced… or just not experienced at all.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Spears praised Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, and the idea of sisterhood before writing, “I’m sharing this because we all seem to alienate behind our phones and computers … I’ve never opened a computer my whole life … just a phone. […] I say all this but I will probably buy a computer today !!!”

While it’s possible Spears is exaggerating, it may be the case that she at least doesn’t have much experience with laptops, if that’s what she’s referring to when she says “opened a computer”: While it’s tough to pinpoint exactly when laptops became mainstream devices, one indicator could be when they first outsold desktop computers in the summer of 2005. That was just a few years before Spears’ restrictive conservatorship began in early 2008.

In a 2016 interview, Spears noted she had a computer but didn’t use it much, saying, “Honestly, I still don’t use my computer. My kids use the computer more than I do. I understand that a lot of people are into it, and I have days where I write and stuff, but it’s really not for me. It’s not my thing.”

Meanwhile, last summer, she celebrated getting her first iPad, writing on Instagram, “This is just a groundbreaking day. I’ve always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands and I feel like my life is changing as we speak and I am so excited. Upward bound! Yes!”