We’re in the midst of a new wave of Britney Spears documentaries, as some high-profile ones were just released. Spears herself caught some of one of them and she’s not feeling it.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times [shrugging emoji] !!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one … that’s the past !!!” Then, making use of sarcasm, Spears continued, “Number two … can the dialogue get any classier [shrugging emoji] [crying emoji] ??? Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part !!!”

It’s worth noting that, like with other recent posts, commenters are speculating that Spears is not currently in control of her Instagram account. Fans pointed out that Spears deleted and re-shared the post, with different captions, multiple times. According to Page Six, an earlier and more directly phrased version of the post read, “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true !!!”

Spears doesn’t specify which documentary she’s talking about, as both Hulu and Netflix recently released their own. Page Six notes that according to “a source,” Spears was actually referring to CNN’s Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom, which aired on Sunday.