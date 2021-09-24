Hulu and FX announced today that they are dropping a follow-up to their Emmy-nominated documentary Framing Britney Spears, which was released last February in partnership with The New York Times. Called Controlling Britney Spears, the follow-up will air tonight on FX and Hulu at 10 p.m. ET. It’s also worth noting that it is coming out just days before Netflix’s Britney documentary, Britney vs Spears, which arrives on the streaming platform on September 28.

Like its predecessor, Controlling Britney Spears is directed by Samantha Stark and produced by Liz Day. It will explore what Spears’ life has been like under the confines of her conservatorship, which the pop performer is currently trying to extricate herself from.

“When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn’t spoken up earlier is she didn’t think people would believe her,” Stark said in a statement. “She said she felt abused under the conservatorship and questioned whether the judge thought she was lying. Britney’s speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories — at great risk to themselves — because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed.”

Day added, “Britney’s situation raises a lot of important questions about the conservatorship system at large and whether it is working properly. We felt that it was in the public interest to examine that.”

Controlling Britney Spears arrives on 9/24 at 10 p.m. ET via FX and Hulu.