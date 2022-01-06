In recent months, Britney Spears hasn’t hesitated to take shots at her family following the whole conservatorship saga. Yesterday, she was at it again in a new Instagram post, in which she revealed that she just had her “first glass of red wine last weekend.”

Spears has been sharing videos of herself dancing to Madonna songs lately (like this one and this one), and she addressed those in a new post, writing, “I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much [shrugging emojis]… I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING [crying laughing emoji] ….. well thats exactly what her music does to me !!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!!”

She then went after her family, saying, “The sarcasm of me me me … my family taught me well by their actions … to be selfish and love thyself … play on [red rose emojis]!!! In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking [crying laughing emoji]?? Nobody’s perfect !!!”

This comes after she recent unfollowed her sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram.