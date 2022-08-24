Piece by piece, fans have been learning more and more about “Hold Me Closer,” the upcoming Britney Spears and Elton John collaboration that’s set to drop this Friday (August 26). Now, Spears herself has offered something up: a first look at the recording we’ll get to hear in just a couple days.

John debuted the song live at a restaurant yesterday, but Spears’ Instagram post from today, a 45-second sample of the song, is the first snippet of the crowd noise-free studio recording of the track. It offers a clearer listen at Spears vocal contributions to the song, which seem to be relatively subdued, a good fit for the groovy, chilled-out arrangement.

In her caption, Spears wrote in part, “You can bet your bottom dollar that THIS collaboration will heighten my year by joining your brilliant hands of play. Thank you for your [generosity] and just thinking of me to join you on such a brilliant song !!! How cool is it to be a background voice ON YOUR song !!! Sir Elton I did it thanks to your genius, creative, and legendary mind !!! I am so grateful !!!”

Find Spears’ post below.