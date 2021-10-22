Just like a lot of artists around the world in a number of genres, Elton John spent his time in quarantine working on a plethora of new music. As a result, the legendary singer decided to create a project out of the songs he made during that time, one he titled The Lockdown Sessions. He announced the project at the beginning of September, and today, it’s available for fans to listen to. Across the project’s sixteen songs, a highlight appears on “Always Love You” with Young Thug and Nicki Minaj. The track sees the trio committing to a lifelong partnership with individuals they’ve deemed perfect to spend a lifetime with.

Prior to releasing The Lockdown Sessions, Elton John shared a number of singles to build up anticipation for the project. They include “Finish Line, “After All,” and a remix of “Cold Heart.” Altogether, the project also sees appearances from Dua Lipa, Surfaces, Charlie Puth, Rina Sawayama, Gorillaz, 6lack, Miley Cyrus, SG Lewis, Brandi Carlile, Jimmie Allen, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, and more.

While “Always Love You” marks the first song between Elton and Minaj, it’s the second record between him and Young Thug following their 2018 track “High,” which sampled the singer’s hit song “Rocket Man.”

Watch the “Always Love You” video above.

The Lockdown Sessions is out now via Mercury Records Limited/EMI. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.