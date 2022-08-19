For about a month now, fans have been waiting for more info about Britney Spears’ return to music, which was first rumored in late July via word of a collaboration with Elton John. Since then, the rumors have been confirmed, with John announcing the song (a new take on “Tiny Dancer” dubbed “Hold Me Closer”) earlier this month and Spears confirming her involvement a few days ago.

The only major piece of the puzzle remaining has been when the song is actually coming out. There were rumors it would be released today (August 19), but the song is not out yet. Now, we know when the song truly is set to surface: Today, John revealed it’s going to drop next Friday, August 26. John’s announcement also included what may be the official single art, which features childhood photos of him and Spears.

Now that this info is out there, another piece of the puzzle yet to be uncovered is what the tune sounds like. It will still be a few days before we definitively know that, but Spears pal Paris Hilton had some laudatory words about the song, saying in a recent interview, “It’s going to be iconic. I just heard it a couple days ago in Ibiza and it is… it’s insane.”