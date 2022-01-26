From 2013 to 2017, Britney Spears performed Britney: Piece Of Me, a 248-concert residency at The Axis in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. While the residency sold over 900,000 total tickets and brought in nearly $140 million, it seems it was a less-than-ideal time for Spears herself, as she indicated in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing a video of herself showing off a swimsuit, Spears wrote about her time in Vegas, noting that she “had to wear two layers of tights every night,” that she “was never allowed to go to the spa,” and that “they didn’t want me having coffee or tea”:

“When I used to do shows I had to wear two layers of tights every night … the one night I cheated and said NO and didn’t cover my legs, I swear I danced and moved waaay faster with nothing on them … this bathing suit is actually expensive !!! It kind of looks like a costume but it’s cool to see my legs raw ….. People don’t know this but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa … they didn’t want me having coffee or tea so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne no lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night … doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either !!!! So on this beautiful day here in Maui I’m here to remind them all that being treated like an equal individual doesn’t require much … just RESPECT !!!! Psss are we going to war ???”

This lines up with what Spears said about the residency last summer when she noted, “I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times !!!!”

Find Spears’ post below.