After a week-long break from posting, Britney Spears has returned to Instagram. On the ‘gram, she revealed that she and her husband Sam Asghari have moved into their new house and that their vision is finally coming to life.

Spears noted in an Instagram caption that the two moved into their home around the same time as their wedding earlier this month.

“Not the smartest thing to do,” said Spears. “Oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven !!! Change is so great … as my kids say … that’s fetch !!!”

Fans can look forward to receiving more updates on Spears and Asghari’s new home, as she says she plans to “keep sharing.”

As they’ve settled into their new home, Spears has enjoyed going swimming in their new pool, and riding on its “hella fast” slide. She has also cut her hair short since moving in, and today, she enjoyed a steak, as prepared and cooked by Asghari. “Life is good,” she said.