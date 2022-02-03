Britney Spears is in the midst of a major life change, as her long-standing conservatorship was recently terminated. Throughout the process of ending the conservatorship, she has on multiple occasions expressed gratitude to her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, like in October when she wrote, “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life !!!!” Now, Spears has again taken time to give thanks to Rosengart while also revealing that she has some new endeavors in the works.

Yesterday, Spears shared a couple photos of herself and Rosengart on Instagram and wrote, “This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!! We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always [rose emojis]!!!!!! Pssss Mathew Rosengart … I simply adore you !!!!”

As for what Spears could have on the horizon, that remains unclear. Back in October, though, she did mention she was writing a book about murder. Meanwhile, while Spears hasn’t given any indication she’s ready to return to performing live, Madonna recently expressed interest in reuniting with Spears for a tour and re-creating their iconic kiss.

In multiple recent Instagram posts, Spears showed off a dress of hers and perhaps indicated she has an interest in fashion, writing in a caption, “If I ever did a clothing line it would be similar to this !!!!” Whatever Spears has planned, it’s possible she’ll be hesitant to promote it with interviews, as she recently said of her sister Jamie Lynn, “I wish I would be able to do what you’re doing and do interviews !!! I’m scared of all of it.”

In terms of music, Spears’ latest release was a 2020 reissue of her 2016 album Glory. This edition added “Mood Ring (By Demand),” which was previously titled “Mood Ring” when it was originally released as a bonus track of the Japanese version of Glory in 2016.