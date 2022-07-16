Britney Spears draws attention to her Instagram feed for her nude and racy photos, occasional promo posts for what she’s working on, and a lot of stream of consciousness posts. But one thing she does not make a habit of sharing are clips of her singing. You know… the thing that made her famous in the first place? So on Friday, in between folding laundry at her home, Spears surprised fans by posting two video clips of herself singing a different version of “Baby One More Time.”

She explained that this was a re-imagination of the song that she wanted to release 14 years ago, but she wasn’t able to because of the limitations of her conservatorship. “Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years,” she said. Adding that, “I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me.” Spears even sang a couple of F-bombs in there for good measure.

“I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” she wrote. “And here’s me playing at my house with a different version of “Baby” … the WORD as in WORDS … Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know … give me a f*cking sign … HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!!”

The version of the song seems especially triggering for Spears and the conservatorship that she no longer lives with. “They stood at my door and told me I can’t have my keys to my car and told me I couldn’t leave on my own … “SORRY MAAM … we have to follow the rules”!!!,” she wrote. “They made me feel like nothing … every single one of them !!! Like I said before … they took away my rights … my womanhood was ruined !!!”