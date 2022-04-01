Britney Spears is best known for her music, of course, but she’s done some acting, too, most notably with a starring role in 2002’s Crossroads. That movie celebrated its 20th anniversary in February and now, Spears has looked back on it by making a sad connection between her character Lucy’s journey and her real life.

Spears shared a clip from the movie on Instagram and wrote, “Scene in a movie I did a ways back !!! When I realized my whole journey to find my mom … and she doesn’t want to see me !!! I know … PRETTY F*CKING SAD !!! I mean [crying emojis] … Psss I mean it’s actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so …”

Spears previously accused her mother of being the mastermind behind her conservatorship and said she “secretly ruined my life.”

As for what’s going on in that Crossroads scene, the Wikipedia plot summary of the movie notes in part, “Lucy reveals that her mother left her and her father when she was three years old, but believes that her mother wants to see her again. […] In Tucson, Lucy finds her mother Caroline (Kim Cattrall), who has remarried with two young sons, and is unhappy to see her. Caroline reveals that Lucy was an unintended pregnancy and that she wants nothing to do with her, leaving Lucy heartbroken. At the motel, Ben consoles Lucy and impresses her by writing music to a poem she has written during the trip.”

Crossroads director Tamra Davis recently spoke about Spears and the movie for its anniversary, telling Variety of working with Spears, “[Producer] Ann Carli called and said, ‘Would you be interested in directing a movie starring Britney Spears?’ At first, I said no. I think it’s always a challenge to do a movie that’s starring somebody who is not considered an actress, and she was known mostly at that time being a performer, so I had no idea if she knew how to act. Ann said, ‘Well, at least go out and meet her. She’s doing a MTV thing in Las Vegas. Will you go meet her?’ […] She was hilarious and I just thought she was amazing. We spent the whole day together and she proved to me that she really wanted to do this and put in the work and wanted it and was very serious about it.”