Ever since Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of Britney Spears’ estate a month ago, the pop star has been active in speaking out against her family. She did so again on Instagram yesterday, saying that while her conservatorship is about to be over, she still wants “justice” beyond that.

Spears started by vaguely addressing some recent misdeeds that had been done against her, writing:

“Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ??? It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after … OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now !!! I don’t mind being alone … and actually I’m tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa … if you’re rude to me then I’m done … peace out !!!”

She then got more specific and mentioned her family directly, continuing, “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”

Find Spears’ post below.