Yesterday, Netflix shared the trailer for its upcoming Britney Spears documentary, Britney Vs. Spears, which is naturally focused on her conservatorship and the legal battle it has spawned. It turns out that Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has some thoughts on it.

Commenting on Netflix’s Instagram post of the trailer, he wrote, I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting [against] injustice #freebritney.”

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell, also offered a comment, which Asghari endorsed with a 100 emoji. Campbell wrote, “How much money is being made by third parties from this documentary leveraging Britney’s personal story and its value in the media? There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney’s legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorships. Even if it is in support of freeing Britney, this appears that it could be exploitative.”

Spears herself has yet to speak on the new documentary, but she did previously address Framing Britney Spears, writing on Instagram, “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! […] It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day !!!! […] I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

