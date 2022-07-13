Britney Spears
Getty Image
Pop

Britney Spears Goes For A Skinny-Dipping Swim In Her Latest Nude Photos

TwitterMusic News Editor

In recent days, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been enjoying an extended honeymoon vacation, and it appears they’re still out there enjoying the beach. Spears particularly seems to be experiencing it in her purest form, as her latest photos show her enjoying a naked underwater swim.

The underwater pics see Spears swimming in nothing at all, although some post-production scribbles do a somewhat effective job at obscuring her more NSFW areas. Spears captioned the post, “Keep swimming … keep swimming !!!!”

Meanwhile, in another post from yesterday, she shared a handwritten message that reads, “I just want to go somewhere where nobody knows my name.” In the caption, Spears writes vaguely about books, truth, and dreams while expressing her love of author Danielle Steel’s books. The post starts, “Make-believers on a compass would reverse a map always… why ask anyone for directions when only YOU know where you’re going … sometimes I’m an idiot and reach out when what I’m trying to find is right before my very eyes … honestly could it be that simple ???”

This comes a few days after Spears shared another provocative video of herself, wearing a swimsuit on the beach as she poses in shallow water, rain falling all the while. She wrote, “In the rain … literally … on the bucket list … never done it before.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
×