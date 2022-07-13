In recent days, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been enjoying an extended honeymoon vacation, and it appears they’re still out there enjoying the beach. Spears particularly seems to be experiencing it in her purest form, as her latest photos show her enjoying a naked underwater swim.

The underwater pics see Spears swimming in nothing at all, although some post-production scribbles do a somewhat effective job at obscuring her more NSFW areas. Spears captioned the post, “Keep swimming … keep swimming !!!!”

Meanwhile, in another post from yesterday, she shared a handwritten message that reads, “I just want to go somewhere where nobody knows my name.” In the caption, Spears writes vaguely about books, truth, and dreams while expressing her love of author Danielle Steel’s books. The post starts, “Make-believers on a compass would reverse a map always… why ask anyone for directions when only YOU know where you’re going … sometimes I’m an idiot and reach out when what I’m trying to find is right before my very eyes … honestly could it be that simple ???”

This comes a few days after Spears shared another provocative video of herself, wearing a swimsuit on the beach as she poses in shallow water, rain falling all the while. She wrote, “In the rain … literally … on the bucket list … never done it before.”