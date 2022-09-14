Britney Spears took to Instagram yesterday (September 13), wishing her two sons a happy birthday in a new post. “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!! Love you both so much!!!,” Spears captioned the two photos. Both taken last year, one includes Spears posing with Preston and the other includes all three. Her son, Sean Jayden, turned seventeen today, while Preston James had his 16th birthday on Monday.

It could be the start of things getting better for them, as Spears has since become estranged from the teenage boys, which she detailed in another Instagram upload over the weekend. “Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died,” she shared.

“Like, literally, I have no purpose anymore,” Spears continued in the audio clip. “They were my joy, they were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them, that was what I lived for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone. I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’ Honestly, I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

The pop star, who broke out of her conservatorship and recently released a chart-topping collab with Elton John, shares Preston and Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The two were married from 2004 to 2007. In 2019, a court gave Federline 70% of the custody and they moved in full-time with their father.

In addition, the sons have spoken out in headlines of their own, giving a little bit of hope to remedying the familial dynamic. During an interview with ITV, both Preston and Jayden appeared to react to their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari. “I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” Jayden said. “I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”

“At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston. I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms,” Jayden continued.

Following the news, Spears addressed him directly in a post from September 1. Read the full post below.